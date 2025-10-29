Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp power South Africa to maiden women's ODI World Cup final

GUWAHATI: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a hundred for the ages before the seasoned Marizanne Kapp made the ball talk in good batting conditions to script a 125-run victory over England and enter their maiden Women's ODI Cup final here on Wednesday.

Wolvaardt singlehandedly pushed South Africa to a formidable 319 for seven with an epic 169 off 143 balls, negating the impact of two mini collapses caused by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Four-time champions England needed to pull off a record chase to reach another summit clash but Kapp, after doing her bit with the bat, broke the opposition back with a five-wicket haul, limiting them to 194 in 42.3 overs.

"Still feels a bit unreal. You dream as a kid of scoring a hundred in a World Cup knock-out game," Wolvaardt said at the post-match presentation ceremony after receiving the 'Player of The Match' award.

"This probably has to be right at the top considering the context, a World Cup semi-final. It is right up there," she added.

The Proteas women had played back-to-back T20 World Cup finals but lost on both occasions.

On a surface with plenty of runs, Kapp got the ball to seam both ways.

England were up against it from the first over of the chase when Kapp got rid of Amy Jones and the experienced former skipper Heather Knight.

Jones was beaten by a ball that seamed backed in while Knight played a wide ball on to her stumps, leaving Kapp all fired up.

England Nat-Sciver Brunt (64 off 76) and Alice Capsey (50 off 71) tried to resurrect the innings with a 107 run stand when the latter was caught at mid on Sune Luus, it seemed all but over for them.

It was Kapp who delivered the knock out punch by having the dangerous Sciver-Brunt caught behind.

At 151 for eight, the game was only heading South Africa's way.