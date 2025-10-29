1st T20I washed out after Suryakumar, Shubman power India to 97/1 against Australia

CANBERRA: Rain played spoilsport leading to the abandonment of the 1st T20I between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashed his way to 39 while his deputy Shubman Gill looked good on 37 as India reached 97 for 1 in just 9.4 overs when rain stopped proceedings for the second time. The umpires carried out several inspections before deciding to call off the match.

Surya hit three fours and two sixes in 24 balls while Shubman, in the 20 balls that he faced, slammed four boundaries and a six.

Surya and Shubman added 62 off 35 balls for the second wicket when play was stopped in the 10th over bowled by Nathan Ellis.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma, who struck four boundaries in a fluent 19, was dismissed by Ellis while trying to play a lofted shot over mid-off.