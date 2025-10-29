1st T20I washed out after Suryakumar, Shubman power India to 97/1 against Australia

CANBERRA: Rain played spoilsport leading to the abandonment of the 1st T20I between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashed his way to 39 while his deputy Shubman Gill looked good on 37 as India reached 97 for 1 in just 9.4 overs when rain stopped proceedings for the second time. The umpires carried out several inspections before deciding to call off the match.
Surya hit three fours and two sixes in 24 balls while Shubman, in the 20 balls that he faced, slammed four boundaries and a six.
Surya and Shubman added 62 off 35 balls for the second wicket when play was stopped in the 10th over bowled by Nathan Ellis.
Earlier, Abhishek Sharma, who struck four boundaries in a fluent 19, was dismissed by Ellis while trying to play a lofted shot over mid-off.
TOSS
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field against India in the first T20I of the five-match series.
India went with two frontline pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy will perform the spin duties.
Injury prone all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20 Internationals due to neck spasms, the BCCI had said on Wednesday.
TEAMS
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.