World Cup: India's final before the final

Shafali Verma (13), now 21, thought she would be reduced to the role of cheerleader as she didn't make the final squad. On Wednesday, she addressed the pre-match press conference ahead of what promises to be one of the most important games in the history of women's cricket in India. Beat the team that never loses to anybody in an ICC event — they have won 15 on the bounce in 50-over World Cups — and they will have eliminated their biggest competition before the final.

No pressure, then.

Verma, yet to feature at this World Cup, is not taking any pressure. “Smriti told me that I just need to play my game; there’s no pressure. I just have to play the way I know, without panicking. So yes, I’ve been given a lot of freedom, and I’ll try to respect the good balls and hit the ones in my range,” Verma explained. It will all once again come down to the experienced trio in the batting department — Kaur, Mandhana and Rodrigues.

As far as Australia are concerned, head coach Shelly Nitschke kept her cards close with regards to whether Alyssa Healy would take the field. The Australian captain, having suffered a calf strain, did train on Tuesday but skipped optional practice on the eve of the match. At the same time, they are “under no illusions” about the depth India have and the strength they possess, especially in these conditions. “We expect a tough contest. I know that India have a really strong batting order. They throw everything at us, so we certainly need to make sure that we're ready for them. The planning that goes into making sure that we're getting that right as well. Every time we've played them more recently, they've come out and they've gone pretty hard and we expect nothing short of that tomorrow night (Thursday),” Nitschke said.