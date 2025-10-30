India, Australia pay tribute to teen cricketer Ben Austin with black armbands during World Cup semifinal

India and Australia players on Thursday wore black armbands during their Women’s World Cup semifinal as a tribute to teen cricketer Ben Austin, who passed away after being hit by a ball during training.

The 17-year-old Austin was hit in the neck while batting at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in suburban Melbourne on Tuesday.

He was wearing a helmet which had no neck guard while training for his club, and was hit by the ball which was thrown by a side-arm.

Austin was batting against fast bowlers in the nets ahead of a T20 match when he suffered the fatal blow in front of his teammates.

After the incident, Austin was put on ventilator but he succumbed to his injury, which revoked the memories of Australian cricketer Phil Hughes' tragic death in 2014.