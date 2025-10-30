Phoebe Litchfield sends Indians on leather hunt with 77-ball ton in World Cup semi-final

Opener Phoebe Litchfield slammed a century off just 77 balls to put Australia on course for a huge total in their ICC Women's World Cup semifinal against India at Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Litchfield and Ellyse Perry put on a 155-run stand for the second wicket after the loss of skipper Alyssa Healy.

Kranti Gaud had handed India a crucial early breakthrough, removing Healy in the sixth over to leave the Aussies at 25/1.

Healy had an early escape when Harmanpreet Kaur put down a simple catch, but her luck ran out soon after as Gaud castled her for just 5 off 15 balls.

Litchfield and Perry then sent India on a leather hunt with the former reaching her maiden World Cup ton by lofting a Shree Charani delivery over mid-off.

She was finally castled by Amanjot Kaur after making 119 off 93 balls, which included 17 fours and three sixes.

That left Australia at 180/2 in the 28th over.