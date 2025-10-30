Phoebe Litchfield sends Indians on leather hunt with 77-ball ton in World Cup semi-final

Opener Phoebe Litchfield slammed a century off just 77 balls to put Australia on course for a huge total in their ICC Women's World Cup semifinal against India at Navi Mumbai on Thursday.
Litchfield and Ellyse Perry put on a 155-run stand for the second wicket after the loss of skipper Alyssa Healy.
Kranti Gaud had handed India a crucial early breakthrough, removing Healy in the sixth over to leave the Aussies at 25/1.
Healy had an early escape when Harmanpreet Kaur put down a simple catch, but her luck ran out soon after as Gaud castled her for just 5 off 15 balls.
Litchfield and Perry then sent India on a leather hunt with the former reaching her maiden World Cup ton by lofting a Shree Charani delivery over mid-off.
She was finally castled by Amanjot Kaur after making 119 off 93 balls, which included 17 fours and three sixes.
That left Australia at 180/2 in the 28th over.
TOSS
Healy had earlier won the toss and elected to bat against India in the knockout clash on Thursday.
For India, Shafali Verma came in for Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the tournament, while Uma Chetry and Harleen Deol made way for Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud.
Healy’s return bolstered Australia’s lineup, with Sophie Molineux also coming in for Georgia Wareham and Georgia Voll.
The winner of this match will face South Africa in the final on Sunday.
The players of both teams wore black armbands as a tribute to teen cricketer Ben Austin, who passed away after being hit by a ball during training.
The 17-year-old Austin was hit in the neck while batting at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in suburban Melbourne on Tuesday.
He was wearing a helmet which had no neck guard while training for his club, and was hit by the ball which was thrown by a side-arm.
Austin was batting against fast bowlers in the nets ahead of a T20 match when he suffered the fatal blow in front of his teammates.
After the incident, Austin was put on ventilator but he succumbed to his injury, which revoked the memories of Australian cricketer Phil Hughes' tragic death in 2014.
Ferntree Gully confirmed Austin's death on Thursday.
TEAMS
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.