Teenage Australian cricketer dies after being hit by ball

MELBOURNE: A promising 17-year-old Australian cricketer died on Thursday after being struck by a ball, with his family saying they were "utterly devastated".

Ben Austin was in the nets with a helmet on before a Twenty20 game in Melbourne on Tuesday when he was hit in the neck while facing a ball-throwing device.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

"We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning," his father Jace Austin said in a statement.

"This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers -– going down to the nets with mates to play cricket.

"We would also like to support his teammate who was bowling in the nets. This accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with him and his family as well."

Austin was an emerging bowler and batter, considered by his Ferntree Gully Cricket Club as a "star cricketer, great leader and an awesome young man".