CWC 2025: Joy cometh in the morning for Jemimah and India

NAVI MUMBAI: Jemimah Rodrigues sat on the press conference dais of the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night and waited for the media to assemble while watching Australia’s Ellyse Perry and head coach Shelley Nitschke completing their mixed zone interactions on one side of the room.

Even as the mixed zone interactions were winding down, one of them from the press pack asked for an autograph for her daughter, who is a big fan. The media manager said ‘Maybe later. Rodrigues intervenes. “It’s okay, give me,” she said, before hearing out the daughter’s name and obliging with the autograph. A little over five minutes pass by, and she waits patiently at the height of her emotions.

Rodrigues — after having fielded for 50 overs, spent 47 overs batting, playing the innings of her life in front of 35,000 fans and family to take India into the World Cup final — was spent. Both physically and mentally. Long before she walked into the room to address the media, she was in tears. First, when Amanjot Kaur hit the winning runs and took India home, she fell on the field, broke down and was embraced and engulfed by her teammates. She ran to her best friend, Arundhati Reddy, who had been a pillar of support over the last month, shedding some tears and a bear hug. Then, she opened up about her mental health struggles through the World Cup during the post-match presentation in tears, again. “I have cried almost every day through this tour. Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety,” she would say.