My only message was finish well, says India women's team coach Amol Muzumdar

NAVI MUMBAI: A proud Indian women's team coach Amol Muzumdar, a domestic stalwart who never got the chance to don the national colours, said his only message to his wards before the big semifinal against seven-time champions Australia was to "finish well", and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side did just that.

Chasing a record 339 for win, Jemimah Rodrigues produced an innings of the highest quality under pressure, hitting 127 not out off 134 balls as India defeated Australia by five wickets to make the Women's ODI World Cup final for the third time here on Thursday night. She laid the foundation of the win with a 167-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89).

"There were no big messages. We always told each other we need to finish well. We usually start well, but finishing has been our area to improve. Today was that day," Muzumdar said after the famous win.

Muzumdar, who took charge of the women's team in October, brought a sense of stability and gave direction to the side with his calm demeanour. The defeats against Australia, England, and South Africa in the group stage raised some eyebrows but the domestic stalwart was clear about his goals.