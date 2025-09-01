Less than a month to go, Women's World Cup ticket sales yet to open

But it's disappointing that lessons are yet to be learned. What makes a World Cup special is the vibrancy and the colour of visiting fans. What makes a World Cup appointment viewing is the din of travelling supporters who embrace the local culture but always carry a piece of themselves from home either in the form of jerseys or the music or the food or the choice of beverage.

In March 2020, when Australia hosted India in the final in front of over 86,000 fans, the numbers suggested that women's cricket was primed for take off (it was a record for a women's cricket match). But the ICC and Cricket Australia worked towards it as they started rolling out ticket sales one year before the start of the tournament. If the stakeholders managed to do that in 2019, why haven't the stakeholders managed to do it now?

You need to give fans time to sort out their travel plans, book their holidays... in essence, give them a fair chance of bagging flight tickets, blocking hotel rooms and constructing a workable, feasible schedule. That's how overseas and locals make it to a lot of sporting events. Two years on from the last global event in India, the needle hasn't moved whatsoever. For the record, ticketing rests with the host body for all ICC events. To just drive home this point, the ECB — hosts for next year's women's T20 World Cup — have already started the ticketing process.

It is understood that the ticketing process for this year's World Cup is expected to begin over the next few days but this risks alienating a lot of fans who would have otherwise travelled the length and breadth of the country.