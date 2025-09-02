BCCI invites bids for Team India's title sponsorship, no real money gaming or crypto company allowed

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for the Indian cricket team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11's pullout and barred companies dealing in real money gaming and cryptocurrency from the process due to a government ban on such entities.

Dream 11 recently shut down its real money games due to the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025', which states that "no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game".

Dream 11 and My11Circle jointly contributed about Rs 1,000 crore to the BCCI through title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team and Indian Premier League.

"Bidder, including any of its Group companies: (i) should not be engaged in online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services in India or anywhere in the world; (ii) should not provide any online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services to any Person in India; and (iii) should not have any investment or ownership interest in any Person engaged in betting or gambling services in India," stated a press release from the BCCI.

The last date for the purchase the IEOI is September 12, while the date of submission of the bid documents is September 16.

"To clarify, a bidder, including any of its Group companies, engaged in any activities/business that is prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is not permitted to submit a bid," it added.

Also barred from applying are tobacco, alcohol and any entity "which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography".

The Board also made it clear that some brand categories will also be "blocked on account of the BCCI having existing sponsors within the said categories.

" These include Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturers; Banks, Banking & Financial Service and Non-Banking Financial Companies; Non-Alcoholic Cold Beverages; Fans, Mixer Grinders and Safety Locks; and Insurance.