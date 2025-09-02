Gill eager to prove a point with aggressive approach in Asia Cup: Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: Shubman Gill's return as T20 vice-captain ahead of the Asia Cup would do a "world of good" to the Indian team in the long run, said former all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Tuesday, adding that the 25-year-old will look to prove a point with his aggressive batting.

Gill made a comeback to the shortest format for the continental tournament following a successful debut series as Test captain, and Pathan said it is not something that would put pressure on incumbent leader Suryakumar Yadav.

"This selection of being vice-captain of Shubman Gill without the consent of Suryakumar Yadav would not have happened," Pathan said in an interaction organised by Sony Sports.

"His (Suryakumar's) responsibility is not only to perform, not only to actually look after the team, but at the same time grow leadership, grow the team and he has started (doing) that.

"People might think that puts pressure on him, but what he is doing, it's actually doing a world of good to Indian cricket in the long term and it will put Suryakumar Yadav (as) a proper leader who is respected, especially in the cricketing community," he said.

Pathan said Gill will look to "prove a point".

"What we have seen this season, the way he played, the amount of runs he scored in the last few seasons in the IPL as well.

"Now the Indian team has gone to (scoring at) a higher strike rate. They want to just be very aggressive. I don't think there will be an issue for Gill to start playing an aggressive role and do what the team demands of him.

"More than anyone else in this group, Gill will go there and try to prove a point in terms of playing aggressive cricket. He has the ability and he has got a lot of range," he added.