Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s 29-year-old son elected MP Cricket Association president unopposed

BHOPAL: It will be the youngest generation of the Scindia family -- the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior – which will head the cricketing establishment of Madhya Pradesh now.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son, 29-year-old Mahanaryaman Scindia, became on Tuesday, the youngest president of the Indore-headquartered Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

Already the vice president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA), Mahanaryaman was elected the MPCA president unopposed on Tuesday.

Importantly, not just the post of the MPCA president, but the other office bearers of the 68-year-old cricketing body, including the vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and executive body members, were also elected without any contest on Tuesday.

The newly-elected executive was finalized in the MPCA Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Expressing gratitude for the new responsibility, the Scindia Jr said in Indore, ““It’s an emotional moment for me, as my grandfather and father have also served the MPCA in the same capacity in the past. The MPCA’s vision has been to promote cricket on rural level, promote women cricket, all divisions and districts should be brought with us and their concerns addressed. Next month there will be women's world cup matches in Indore. We already have a scouting system to find new and promising talents from the grass-roots, we will further strengthen it.”