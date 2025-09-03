Want to be 'Captain Cool' like Dhoni: Pak women's captain Fatima Sana

NEW DELHI: Pakistan women's cricket team captain Fatima Sana draws inspiration from India's World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni and aspires to become 'Captain Cool' like him, as she prepares to lead her side to the 50-over World Cup later this month.

The Women's World Cup, scheduled to commence on September 30, is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka with Pakistan set to play all its matches in the island nation following an agreement reached between the BCCI and the PCB.

Pakistan, who remained unbeaten in the qualifiers held in April, will start their campaign against Bangladesh in Colombo on October 2.

"It is natural to be a little nervous initially when captaining in a big tournament like the World Cup, but I take inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain," Fatima told PTI Bhasha in an interview ahead of the World Cup.

"I have seen his matches as India and CSK captain. His on-field decision-making, calmness and the way he backs his players, there is a lot to learn from that. When I got the captaincy, I thought that I have to become like Dhoni. I also watched his interviews and got to learn a lot," she said.

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, while Fatima made her ODI debut against South Africa on May 6, 2019.

Pakistan have played the Women's ODI World Cup five times (1997, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) but went without a single win in 1997, 2013 and 2017.

In 2022, their only victory was against the West Indies in Hamilton, and the team finished last after losing all the other matches.