40 per cent GST on IPL tickets... What it means explained

From next year, watching Indian Premier League games from Stadia around the country is going to get more expensive after the centre came out with a more streamlined GST 2.0 on Wednesday night. A look...



How much was I paying for my ticket till now and what's the expected increase?



For the last few years, IPL match tickets have attracted a GST rate of 28%. So, if a ticket cost `1000 excluding taxes, the final cost was `1280. Now, the same ticket is set to cost `1400 as IPL tickets are going to come under luxury goods (40% tax).



Does the same apply to watching India games?



Nope, here's where the government has made a clear demarcation. They have come to the viewpoint of watching IPL games from the Stadia as a luxury service but tickets for watching India games will be in the 18% tax rate as long as the ticket price is over `500 (excluding taxes). Some state associations sell Test match tickets below `500. For those tickets, there will be no GST. Per the Public Information Bureau (PIB): "Admission to other sporting events including recognised sporting events where the ticket price is not more than `500 continues to be exempt, and if the ticket price is more than Rs. 500, it continues to be taxed at the standard rate of 18%."



How does the BCCI play this?



One point to note. It's primarily the franchise who set ticket prices for IPL games (BCCI do not play a role). So, for example, the most CSK ticket would be `6000 before taxes. And the most expensive ticket from an RCB perspective could be over `50000 as they follow a dynamic pricing model. It's too early to say whether franchises will pass the increase in ticket prices to the consumers.



Will this affect the coffers of the IPL teams?



There may be some short-term impact but IPL sides don't generally tend to rely too much on monies earned from ticket sales for its bottom line. For them, a lot of the revenue generation comes from TV rights as well as sponsorship deals. Also, a fair few IPL tickets aren't sold but passed on to sponsors, state associations as well as members of clubs. But franchises won't be equally affected by this.



Why do you say that?



Because the franchises have the freedom to set their own pricing strategies. RCB generally have the priciest tickets. In 2024, their rates breached the `55,000 mark. That same ticket, in 2026, would be in excess of `60000. At the other end of the spectrum, Punjab Kings didn't have tickets in excess of `12000. Those same tickets would now cost in excess of `13,250.