Amit Mishra announces retirement from all forms of cricket

NEW DELHI: Veteran India leg-spinner Amit Mishra on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending a career spanning more than 15 years.

Having last played for India in 2017, the 42-year-old Haryana cricketer continued to feature in the IPL till the 2024 edition.

Mishra confirmed his retirement to PTI over phone.

"I have decided to retire," said Mishra.

Mishra represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20s. He was a classical leg-break bowler who made his Test debut against Australia in 2008. It was a successful debut for Mishra as he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings before picking a couple of more in the second essay.