IPL ticket GST at par with luxury goods, casinos; franchises assess situation

CHENNAI: With the government recommending a hike in GST from 28 per cent to 40 per cent to watch IPL matches during the 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council on Wednesday, fans will be forced to shell out more for tickets from next season. What seems interesting is that IPL is categorised under luxury goods and attracts the same GST as casinos or tobacco.

According to a Ministry of Finance release, "Admission to casinos, race clubs, any place having casinos or race clubs or sporting events like IPL will have GST of 40 percent with ITC (Input Tax Credit)."

The GST Council's recommendation has not only left the fans worried but also the franchises, who set ticket prices for IPL matches with the parent body, BCCI, having no role in it. It might be too early for these franchises to come out in the open and express their opinion but the change in slab has certainly swung them into action and made them to plan their next move. "It's too early to comment on the issue. We'll discuss it internally before finalising the future course of action," sources from two franchises told this daily.

The most affected will be Tamil Nadu where entertainment tax is levied at 25 per cent on the base ticket price and if added with the revised GST rate, the hike would be 65 per cent which the fans have to pay to watch the IPL matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This has put the franchise in a piquant position and might be forced to approach the state government to discuss about the entertainment tax. A franchise official said as much and added "it's too early to talk about the revised GST as we have yet not studied it."

The Indian cricket board, which owns the IPL, did not comment on the development by the time this report was filed but in all likelihood the team owners are expected to approach it and share their concerns.