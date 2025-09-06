Aman, Himateja slam fifties as Hyderabad post 296/5

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Aman Rao (85) and K Himateja (97) came in handy for Hyderabad to post 296 for 5 in 90 overs against TNCA President's XI on the opening day of the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament final being played here at the CSK-HPC on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.
Opting to bat, Hyderabad lost in-form Nitish Reddy who was castled by Trilok Nag by a peach of a delivery. Then almost immediately Rahul Radesh edged a sharp one from Trilok to Vimal Khumar at the second slip.
After that Aman and Himateja did a mini rescue act by adding 85 runs for the third wicket in 21.5 overs. Aman played a responsible innings keeping in mind the situation. He was positive in his approach and was always looking for runs.
When well set for a century Aman, however, edged a delivery from Trilok, which was taken by B Indrajith at first slip. "Happy to contribute for the team. The wicket was good, the ball was coming on nicely. Trilok was the only one that I needed to play a bit watchfully. Satisfied with the way I played," said Aman.Against the hosts spinners Vidyuth and Hemchudeshan, who were among the wickets in the tournament, Aman was watchful and did not take any risks. "Yes, it was a conscious effort to be extra careful against the spinners. I cut down the risky shots, never played against the spin and played mostly with the flow of the ball," revealed Aman.
Himateja was disappointed for missing his ton. At 97 and with just about three overs left for close of play, he stepped out and tried to hit a six in order to complete the century, but missed the line to be stumped by Vishal M off Hemchudeshan.
"Yes, disappointed. Maybe I just wanted to go and finish off the ton, sadly missed the line to be stumped. Nevertheless I am really happy to contribute to the team's cause. The wicket looks good and I am sure our batters will put runs on the board tomorrow," said Himateja after his dismissal.
Ravi Teja, coach of Hyderabad, was happy with the way his boys played.
"Yeah, first of all, it's a good toss to win because it looks like a good batting track. And they've got a mix of red soil in it also, so hopefully as the game progresses, the ball will turn. So right now, we're in a very good position," said Ravi Teja.
The Hyderabad coach lauded Aman and Himateja for their approach and the way they built their innings. Plus he was happy with the way they handled the spinners.
"They have been playing all the spinners in the tournament well. So they knew how to tackle them (TNCA spinners). And also, the thing is that we got a good start. I think we got a very good start from Amman, our opener. And then the senior pros, Rahul and Hima too contributed. I think the partnerships that we got were crucial," said coach Ravi Teja.
"I think our boys got experience playing on this type of wickets here. So game by game, they started improving how to play the spinners. So that's what we're seeing now how they handled Vidyuth and Hemchudeshan. I am sure we will put some runs on the board on Sunday," signed off the coach.
Meanwhile, the TNCA President's XI chief coach M Senthilnatahan looked satisfied with the team's performance. "Going as planned, I think. The boys are bowling well. We are sticking to the plan. It's a good wicket. What you've got to do is have patience, bowl to your plan, bowl to your field. And then have patience and wait to pick the wickets. So that's what they're doing. Our fast bowlers bowled well. Especially Trilok bowled well," said Senthilnathan.On the spinners not being as effective as the previous games, Senthilnathan said, "Not only heat., the wicket also matters. It's a good batting track. You see it's the first day's wicket. It's a new wicket and a different one from the surface we played on in the last game. The wicket will not turn in the first session or first day. So they (our spinners) have to learn to bowl. This is also a good experience for them, bowling first."
"We have taken five wickets and tomorrow I am sure they will bowl better and try to get them all out as soon as possible. We have a solid batting line up, whatever runs they put, our boys will chase confidently," opined Senthilnathan.
Brief scores: Hyderabad 296/5 in 90 ovs (Aman Rao 85, Himateja 97 Varun Goud 45 batting; H Trilok Nag 3/59) vs TNCA President's XI.