Aman, Himateja slam fifties as Hyderabad post 296/5

When well set for a century Aman, however, edged a delivery from Trilok, which was taken by B Indrajith at first slip. "Happy to contribute for the team. The wicket was good, the ball was coming on nicely. Trilok was the only one that I needed to play a bit watchfully. Satisfied with the way I played," said Aman.Against the hosts spinners Vidyuth and Hemchudeshan, who were among the wickets in the tournament, Aman was watchful and did not take any risks. "Yes, it was a conscious effort to be extra careful against the spinners. I cut down the risky shots, never played against the spin and played mostly with the flow of the ball," revealed Aman.

Himateja was disappointed for missing his ton. At 97 and with just about three overs left for close of play, he stepped out and tried to hit a six in order to complete the century, but missed the line to be stumped by Vishal M off Hemchudeshan.

"Yes, disappointed. Maybe I just wanted to go and finish off the ton, sadly missed the line to be stumped. Nevertheless I am really happy to contribute to the team's cause. The wicket looks good and I am sure our batters will put runs on the board tomorrow," said Himateja after his dismissal.