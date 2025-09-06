I want to milk my body as much as I can for Test cricket: Mitchell Starc

"I just felt like one of the other (formats) had to give. I feel like I've got plenty to offer the ODI team and with that goal of getting my body to 2027 - but also being good enough to be in that team for the World Cup in 2027. I felt like this was my best opportunity to prolong my Test career and get to that World Cup (in 2027)."

Starc had played a pivotal role in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE where Australia won their maiden world title in the format.

"I umm-ed and ahh-ed about which was the right (format) to put to the side. If I wasn't going to be in the frame for 2027 then I didn't want to hold up the spot. I still feel like I've got plenty to offer that ODI team. I'd thought about it for a while. I feel like it was probably a good time. I'm 35 now, Tests have always been my priority and they will remain my priority," he said.

If Starc lasts till the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, he could finish his career as one of the greatest ODI World Cup bowlers of all-time.

Only Glenn McGrath (71 scalps in four World Cups - 1996, 1999, 20003 and 2007) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (68 wickets from five tournaments from 1996 to 2011) have more World Cup wickets than Starc's 65 (2015, 2019 and 2023).