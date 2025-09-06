We are well-placed to handle every condition: Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy on upcoming CWC

SYDNEY: Australian captain Alyssa Healy is confident her team will be able to overcome the "different challenges" posed by rivals in the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in the Indian subcontinent, given the depth and strength of her side.

The seven-time 50-over World Cup winners will look to defend their title in the eight-team event, being held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

"I'm looking forward to that obviously but the cricket conditions pose a different challenge to our group, which I think we are really well placed for," Healy was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"We've got so much depth in every area that whatever conditions are thrown at us, we'll be well placed to handle that. So, I'm really excited for the strength of the squad," the 35-year-old Australian wicketkeeper-batter added.

Australia recently announced a 15-member squad for the showpiece event bringing back left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux after a long injury layoff.

The spin duo of Sophie and Georgia Wareham will be vital to Australia's prospects in the Indian subcontinent as they look to defend the title won in New Zealand in 2022.

"It's a great place to play cricket, also a great place to tour. The culture is very different but I think the way they (India) just love their cricket, approach it and are fanatical about their cricket, think it's a great place to go as a cricketer," Healy said.