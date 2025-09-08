From desk jobs to Asia Cup, Oman's cricket inspiring story

NEW DELHI: From long hours at office desks to late evenings spent on cement pitches, Oman’s cricketers have fought a quiet, often overlooked battle, one fought beyond the headlines, and often, beyond the boundary ropes. That tireless journey has now led them to the Asia Cup, a stage they once only dreamed of.

Captain Jatinder Singh and all-rounder Sufyan Mehmood now carry more than just their team's ambitions. They carry the story of a country determined to write its own cricketing legacy.

“When we started, our primary goal was to find a job, cricket was always secondary,” Jatinder told PTI Videos. “Most of us worked office hours and played cricket on the side. But today, representing Oman at the Asia Cup it’s a dream come true.”

Jatinder reflected on the early challenges of playing cricket in Oman.

“We didn’t even have turf grounds at the start. We played on cement wickets, then on AstroTurf from 2008, and only in 2011 did we get a proper turf ground,” he said. “There were moments when I questioned everything why put in so much without reward? But the passion and hunger kept us going.”