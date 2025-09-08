From desk jobs to Asia Cup, Oman's cricket inspiring story

NEW DELHI: From long hours at office desks to late evenings spent on cement pitches, Oman’s cricketers have fought a quiet, often overlooked battle, one fought beyond the headlines, and often, beyond the boundary ropes. That tireless journey has now led them to the Asia Cup, a stage they once only dreamed of.
Captain Jatinder Singh and all-rounder Sufyan Mehmood now carry more than just their team's ambitions. They carry the story of a country determined to write its own cricketing legacy.
“When we started, our primary goal was to find a job, cricket was always secondary,” Jatinder told PTI Videos. “Most of us worked office hours and played cricket on the side. But today, representing Oman at the Asia Cup it’s a dream come true.”
Jatinder reflected on the early challenges of playing cricket in Oman.
“We didn’t even have turf grounds at the start. We played on cement wickets, then on AstroTurf from 2008, and only in 2011 did we get a proper turf ground,” he said. “There were moments when I questioned everything why put in so much without reward? But the passion and hunger kept us going.”
Many with talent walked away. But players like Jatinder and Sufyan stayed and carried the torch forward.
Jatinder, 36, has scored 1,704 runs in 36 ODIs, including four centuries with a top score of 118*, along with 1,120 T20I runs at a strike rate above 115.
Sufyan, 34, has played eight ODIs, scoring 107 runs (best: 72) and taking six wickets at an average of 24.50.
For Sufyan, family pressure was one of his earliest hurdles.
“When I joined the national team, my parents said there was no future in Oman cricket and urged me to focus on studies and work. But I had belief. The hunger was always there,” he said.
That belief was vindicated in 2015 when Oman gained T20I status after defeating Namibia in the World T20 Qualifier, paving the way for their debut on the world stage.
In the 2016 World T20, Oman stunned Ireland in their opening match. Rain washed out their game against the Netherlands, and a defeat to Bangladesh ended their run but the spark had been lit.
“That tournament changed everything,” said Jatinder.“Discipline, professionalism, coaching everything improved. Players began enjoying the game more. And now, in 2025, the team is hungrier than ever.”
That hunger will be tested like never before. Oman have been drawn in Group A of the Asia Cup, alongside India, Pakistan, and UAE an unenviable group, but a golden opportunity.
“We want to play fearless cricket. We don’t get many chances against the top teams, so this is our chance to measure where we stand,” said the skipper.
For the players, facing India will be the highlight a chance to test themselves against world champions.
Asked which Indian stars he admires, Jatinder was quick to name a few:
“Shubman Gill, Surya paaji (Suryakumar Yadav), Abhishek paaji (Abhishek Sharma), Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.”
For Sufyan, it’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
“The way he handles both batting and bowling is incredible. But honestly, I want to learn from all of them how they prepare, how they deal with pressure. Every moment around them will be a learning experience.”
Beyond the Asia Cup, Oman’s focus is on building a lasting cricket culture. With Deputy Head Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni leading grassroots efforts, structured programmes are being introduced in schools aiming to nurture local talent despite football's dominance.
“Cricket takes time, effort, and resources to popularise,” Jatinder admitted.“But the work is happening. Coaches are going into schools, teaching the basics, and trying to build a strong pipeline for the future.”
As Oman step onto the field in the Asia Cup, they bring with them not just statistics or strategies but the sheer willpower of a team that dared to dream beyond boundaries, cement wickets, and long office hours.