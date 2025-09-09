Bazball 'misconceptions' are 'disrespectful' to players, says England head coach McCullum

LONDON: "Bazball" brand of cricket was not a "rigid" playing style but about giving "freedom" to the players to express themselves and the "misconceptions" about the approach were "disrespectful" to them, said England head coach Brendon McCullum.

McCullum took over England's Test side in 2022, and he, along with captain Ben Stokes, revived a team that had won one match in 17.

They have since become known for a fearless and aggressive brand of cricket, particularly with the bat, which came to be known as "Bazball".

But, McCullum, who dislikes the term "Bazball", said he has frustrations around how they are perceived as a team.

"We never have that kind of mindset about ourselves in the sense that, we're not rigid in how we go about things," McCullum told the 'For the Love of Cricket' podcast, as reported by BBC Sport.

"I think there's a bit of a misconception about how we play, that we swing the bat as hard as we can, we try to take wickets and then we go for a round of golf and a few beers," he said.

He added, "I find it slightly disrespectful to all of you guys (the players) and all of the people in the set-up who work so hard and have such clear determination of wanting to succeed, to have that so simply categorised, almost."