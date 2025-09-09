Captains vow controlled aggression in India-Pakistan showdown

DUBAI: Rival captains Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav vowed to keep controlled aggression when Pakistan and India clash in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, the countries' first match since their conflict in May.

The encounter in the eight-team Twenty20 international tournament comes after India and Pakistan exchanged deadly cross-border military action earlier this year.

The two countries stepped back from all-out war but bitterness remains on both sides.

The neighbours only play each other in cricket in international tournaments on neutral ground as part of a compromise deal.

Agha said his Pakistan team will channel any aggression in the right way.

"If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that," Agha said in Dubai on Tuesday.

"You can't stop fast bowlers because that's what keeps them going. So whoever wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome.

"From my side there are no instructions to anyone as long as they stay grounded."