Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram smash SA20 auction records

JOHANNESBURG: South African batters Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram fetched record sums at the SA20 Season 4 player auction, becoming the most expensive buys in the league's history.

Brevis was bought by Sourav Ganguly-coached Pretoria Capitals for R16.5 million (approx Rs 8.3 crore), surpassing the previous record of R9.2 million (approx Rs 4.6 crore) paid for Tristan Stubbs in 2022.

The Centurion-based franchise, with new head coach Ganguly at the helm, beat stiff competition from Joburg Super Kings to secure the 22-year-old.

"I hope he does well. I think he is a tremendous talent. His game has really progressed over the last one-and-a-half years, as we saw against Australia," Ganguly stated in a release after the auction on Tuesday.

"On that tour, he showed he is a game-changer, and that's exactly what you need in T20 cricket. We have Russell, Rutherford, who can really step it up, and I hope Brevis does the same.

"I never associate performance with money. Leaving aside the R16.5 million, I believe he is a fantastic talent. He plays spin very well, which is extremely important, and taking everything into account, that's why he went for that price."