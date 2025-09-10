India enters Asia Cup cricket campaign with an eye on home Twenty20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav’s India lineup will have one eye on an Asia Cup title defense and the other on the Twenty20 World Cup it is co-hosting next year when it opens Group A against United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

India is the designated host of this 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, although it is being played at a neutral venue in the UAE under Asian Cricket Council’s guidelines for when the continental tournament is scheduled for either India or Pakistan.

India vs. Pakistan

The Asia Cup marks a resumption of cricket ties between India and Pakistan only months after the neighbouring countries were engaged in a tense border tension in May that disrupted the IPL and the Pakistan Super League.

India’s government has given the national cricket team permission to play against Pakistan only in multi-nation tournaments.

The first of a potential three meetings at the Asian Cup will be on Sunday — with a chance for more in the Super 4 stage and the Sept. 28 final. India also faces tournament newcomer Oman in the group stage on Sept. 19.