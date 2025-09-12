Litton Das leads Bangladesh to emphatic win over Hong Kong in Asia Cup

ABU DHABI: Skipper Litton Das led from the front as Bangladesh registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener here on Thursday.

Bangladesh put up a disciplined bowling effort to limit Hong Kong to 143 before Das (59 off 39) scored a solid half-century to anchor his team's chase.

Hong Kong did put Bangladesh under pressure briefly in the run chase before the Test playing nation changed gears to comfortably get the job done in 17.4 overs.

It was Hong Kong's second successive loss in the competition.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon (19 off 14) hit a flurry of boundaries to get Bangladesh off the blocks before runs became hard to come by in the middle overs.

After the powerplay, there was a stage where Bangladesh could not find a boundary for 33 balls. However, Das paced his innings perfectly. He slog swept Yasim Murtaza for a six before collecting a couple to bring up his fifty.

That 15th over from Murtaza yielded 16 runs, fuelling Bangladesh's onslaught towards the end.

Towhid Hridoy (35 not out off 36) provided Das with the support the skipper needed in their 95-run stand.

After Das could not stay till the end, Hridoy hit the winning run to complete a professional performance from Bangladesh.