Asia cup: At Rs 12L/10 secs, India-Pak match tops advertisers’ bill

BENGALURU: The Indian cricketing economy continues to remain recession proof. Post the ban on real money gaming, it was looking at a hole but it’s on course to pass its first big test — ad rates for the group-stage encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday as well as selling all available ad slots for the said game.

Over the last few years, advertisements around live coverage of cricket’s marquee properties were fronted by real money gaming firms. But their exit hasn’t affected the market. Media planners have told this daily that the broadcaster, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has sold ‘all ad inventory for the India-Pakistan match’.

Ad inventory is basically the total space made available by the broadcaster to the advertisers to purchase. It’s expected that ad rates for the Sunday encounter has been sold for well over Rs 12 lakh for a 10 second slot. With there being the potential of two more matches between the rivals, the interest may only rise.