English cricket figure under police probe for alleged drink spiking, sexual assault

LONDON: A prominent personality in English cricket is under police investigation over allegations of drink spiking and sexual assault involving two women.

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, the man, said to be in his 40s, was interviewed under caution by Scotland Yard in June following a complaint linked to an incident at a pub in south-west London's SW6 district, which includes Fulham and Parsons Green.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is yet to comment.

"We are currently investigating allegations of spiking and sexual assault against two women that took place on Thursday, 22 May at a pub in the SW6 area," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Two women are believed to have been spiked with one also allegedly sexually assaulted. A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, 5 June. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage."