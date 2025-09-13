Phil Salt and England smash T20 records at South Africa's expense

MANCHESTER: Phil Salt's fastest and highest Twenty20 hundred for England launched the third biggest ever men's total and a smashing 146-run win over South Africa on Friday.

Salt's 141 not out and Jos Buttler's 83 propped up England's 304-2, which included 18 sixes and 30 boundaries.

South Africa followed with resolve but was 64-3 after the powerplay and lost captain Aiden Markram for a team-high 41 off 20 in the eighth over when the result became inevitable. The Proteas were all out for 158 in the 17th over.

It was their heaviest T20 loss by runs and England's biggest win by runs.

"That was really good fun," Salt told broadcaster Sky Sports. "A personal milestone but the fact we got 300 and won by such a big margin, I can't have asked for much more."

The three-match series goes to a tiebreaker on Sunday in Nottingham.

"With the batting lineup we have got there are not many heights we can't reach," England captain Harry Brook said. "Every must-win game we have now leading to the T20 World Cup (in February) is awesome preparation for us."