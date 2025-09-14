Andhra Cricket Association appoints Gary Stead as senior men’s team head coach

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has appointed Gary Stead, former head coach of New Zealand, as Senior Men’s Team Head Coach for the 2025–26 season. Stead recently finished New Zealand Cricket tenure.

ACA President Kesineni Sivanath said, “Gary Stead is not just a coach but a culture-builder. His arrival signals our intent to raise the bar in talent development, tactical preparation, and operational discipline. We’re confident his mentorship will inspire both players and coaches.”

Gary Stead said, “I am honoured to join the ACA as Head Coach of the Senior Men’s team for the 2025–26 season. The passion for cricket is strong, and ACA’s commitment to development resonates with me. I look forward to work with the players, support staff and leadership to build a team that competes with heart and purpose.”