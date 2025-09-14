Sri Lanka cruise to six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Asia Cup T20

ABU DHABI: Former champions Sri Lanka launched their Asia Cup campaign in emphatic fashion on Sunday, cruising to a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing 140, the islanders got home with 32 balls to spare.

A blazing 95-run stand off just 52 deliveries for the second wicket between Pathum Nissanka (50) and Kamil Mishara provided the backbone of the innings.

Mishara arrived at the crease after Kusal Mendis fell in the second over. He took time to settle but soon cut loose, cracking Shoriful Islam for three consecutive boundaries.

Nissanka compiled his 16th half-century before holing out in the deep. By then Sri Lanka had the game firmly in their grip.

Mishara, a newcomer to the side, remained unbeaten on 46 to see his team across the line.

The platform for the win was earlier built by Sri Lanka's bowlers, who throttled Bangladesh to under 139-5 from their 20 overs.

Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara struck with the new ball, sending down two maidens and removing both openers. By the third over, Bangladesh were nought for two and never recovered.