No handshake row | Pakistan protests with ACC; Who is behind India’s decision?
Pakistan lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council over the Indian players’ decision not to shake hands after their Asia Cup encounter on Sunday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) termed India’s actions “unsporting” and said it was against the spirit of the game. PCB team manager Naveed Cheema filed a formal complaint, and the board also noted that their captain was not sent to the post-match ceremony in protest.
“Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players’ behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony,” the PCB statement read.
According to PTI, Suryakumar Yadav said the team’s decision was a mark of solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in April. “This was our way of showing respect and support to the families affected by the Pahalgam attack,” he explained.
"Together, we came here, we took a call and I feel we came here just to play the game. I think we gave the proper reply," Suryakumar added.
In his post-match press conference, AFP reported, Yadav said that the team was “aligned with the government and Board of Control for Cricket in India” in not shaking hands with the Pakistan team.
Several media reports, citing Telecom Asia Sport, added that head coach Gautam Gambhir advised the Indian players to refrain from handshakes and verbal exchanges with the Pakistani team, in line with the gesture of solidarity toward the victims’ families.
Meanwhile, PTI also reported that Gambhir was only extending his support for the team’s decision to refrain from handshakes, and added that the BCCI and team management had held discussions before finalising the stance, which senior players reportedly endorsed. The report also noted that the decision was made following deliberations, with senior officials in the BCCI reportedly giving their approval.
When a Pakistani journalist asked whether the refusal to shake hands with opposition players after the seven-wicket win was "politically motivated", the skipper replied: "I feel few things, few things in life are ahead of sportsman's spirit also. We stand with victims of Pahalgam terror attack and dedicate this victory to our Armed Forces."
The clash marked the first India-Pakistan match since the Pahalgam attack and India’s subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’ to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border in May. On the field, India dominated comprehensively, securing a seven-wicket win and outplaying Pakistan in all departments.
India resisted calls to boycott the T20 match between the nations, who have not played in any bilateral Test series since deadly attacks in Mumbai in 2008 were blamed on Pakistan militants.
Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson told reporters he was "disappointed" with the Indian team's decision.
"We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game," the New Zealander said. "We are disappointed that the opposition did not do that.
"We went over there and they were already gone to the changing room, so that was obviously a disappointing way to finish the match," reported AFP.
Pakistan's team management's statement said that they had "lodged a protest with match referee Andy Pycroft after the match".
"The behaviour of Indian players was against the spirit of sportsmanship," the statement added. "That is why skipper (Salman) Agha was not sent to the post match ceremony."
On the field in Dubai, Pakistan batted first but were constrained to 127-9 in their 20 overs.
In reply, India lost two wickets after a fiery 31 off 13 balls from opener Abhishek Sharma, but Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 47 to achieve the target with 25 balls to spare.
Abhishek had come out roaring as he hit Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi for a four and a six and, despite the fall of Shubman Gill in the next over, kept up the charge.
Swashbuckling Abhishek cracked four boundaries and two sixes before he mistimed another attempt for a maximum to be caught at long-off, off spinner Saim Ayub.
The captain, who turned 35 on Sunday, hit the winning six as Indian fans celebrated at a stadium dotted with empty seats, and the players from both teams went off without handshakes.
Earlier, India's bowlers set up the dominant win as Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav combined to rattle the opposition batting.
Hardik Pandya struck in the first over to dismiss opener Ayub for a golden duck and fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah sent back wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris for three.
Sahibzada Farhan, who top-scored with 40, attempted to rebuild the innings along with Fakhar Zaman, who made 17, in a partnership of 39.
Axar broke the stand with his left-arm spin as he had Zaman caught out and in his next over had skipper Agha out for three.
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep came into the attack and struck twice on successive balls to pack off Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) as Pakistan slipped to 64-6 inside 13 overs.
Wickets kept tumbling, but number nine Afridi took on the opposition attack with four sixes in his unbeaten 33 off 16 balls to push the total past 120 and play out Pakistan's full 20 overs.
India, with two wins from two, are nearly through to the next Super Fours stage of the tournament with their final group match against Oman on Friday.
Pakistan play UAE next on Wednesday and despite the defeat to India are expected to make the next stage.
