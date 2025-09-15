PCB threatens to withdraw from Asia Cup if match referee not removed

CHENNAI: A day after India refused to shake hands with Pakistan after recording a comprehensive win in the Asia Cup match, the issue has snowballed into a major controversy.

In a letter to the International Cricket Council, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has threatened to withdraw from the ongoing Asia Cup if their demand of immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft is not met. The letter has been written by PCB's director, international cricket, soon after the match. Interestingly, former BCCI secretary Jay Shah is the ICC chair.

"The ICC has been told specifically that if the match referee Pycroft will not be changed as per the demand, Pakistan will not play any more Asia Cup match," a PCB source told this daily. Interestingly, Pycroft was given the similar responsibility by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which incidentally is headed by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, for the second match between Hong Kong and Sri Lanka on Monday.

Besides, the PCB has also requested the ICC not to send the 69-year-old Pycroft, who is a former Zimbabwe player, to Pakistan for the upcoming tour of South Africa. The Pakistan board made the demand through a separate letter sent to the ICC on Monday morning. The Proteas are scheduled to play two Tests, three T20Is and as many ODIs in Pakistan with the series starting with the five-day match on October 12.

The PCB held the match referee responsible for the 'no handshakes' fiasco wherein India players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts after Sunday's match and alleged that Pycroft clearly violated the spirit of cricket and MCC Laws hence failed in discharging his responsibility. The PCB alleged Pycroft took Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha to one side before the toss and instructed him that there will be no handshakes at the toss.

Pakistan may play India again in the tournament and the PCB source said they have yet not decided on the future course of action. "At the moment we are waiting for ICC's response. If that is accepted then we will decide on the future course of action respecting the spirit of the game and MCC laws," said the source.