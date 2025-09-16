Apollo Tyres new jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team in deal worth Rs 579 crore

NEW DELHI: Apollo Tyres has been locked in as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team following the exit of online game platform Dream11, a senior BCCI official said on Tuesday.

The BCCI was left without a shirt sponsor for the team after the government banned real money gaming platforms including Dream 11 under a new legislation.

The team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dubai without a title sponsor.

"The deal has been signed with Apollo Tyres. We will announce it soon," said a senior BCCI official.

It is reliably learnt that the three-year deal is valued at Rs 579 crore, higher than the Rs 358 crore agreement with Dream 11 for the same duration.

The deal with the tyre major covers 121 bilateral games and 21 ICC games.