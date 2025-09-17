Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy becomes No.1 T20I bowler in ICC rankings for first time

DUBAI: Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy on Wednesday rose to the top of the ICC T20I Bowlers’ Rankings for the first time in his career, becoming only the third Indian to achieve this feat.

The 34-year-old emulated fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi by moving up three spots following his impressive spells of 1/4 against the UAE and 1/24 against Pakistan.

Chakaravarthy, whose previous best was second place in February 2025, displaced New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy, who had held the top position since March.

“India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been rewarded for his consistent form in 2025 by becoming the No.1 ranked bowler on the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings,” the ICC said in a statement.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also made a significant leap, jumping 16 places to 23rd, while spin all-rounder Axar Patel has moved up one place to 12th. Bumrah has improved his position as well, rising four spots to 40th.