Asia Cup: Pakistan team heads to stadium after uncertainty over UAE match, start delayed by an hour

DUBAI: The Pakistan team has finally headed to the stadium for its final group stage match against the UAE in the Asia Cup in Dubai. This came after uncertainty over whether it would play following a bitter fallout from the recent “handshake controversy” involving match referee Andy Pycroft.

According to a report by Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had instructed the national team to remain at its hotel and not travel to the stadium. Players were advised to stay in their rooms, while their kits and luggage remained on the team bus.

The match, scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST (6:00 p.m. local time), has been delayed by an hour.

The PCB had earlier demanded that Pycroft be removed from officiating duties for the fixture after accusing him of “partisanship”. The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, declined the request, reaffirming its decision to retain the veteran referee for the match.

The controversy stems from Sunday’s fixture, during which Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav defended the decision, saying it was taken in solidarity with victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, attributed by Indian authorities to Pakistan-based militants, and in support of the Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor.