Pakistan overcomes drama to set up Super 4 clash with India

CHENNAI: OH, Pakistan. Nobody does drama like them and Wednesday lived up to expectations. In the afternoon, they were on the verge of forfeiting their must-win encounter against UAE. In the night, they edged past UAE to set up round two against India on Sunday in a Super 4 match.

On a good deck, Pakistan, who have struggled for consistency, only managed 146, a total UAE appeared to have in their sights before losing their way at the end.

At one point, it didn’t seem like the match was going ahead. UAE had already started their warm-ups in while the Pakistan players remained in the team hotel as the fall-out over the Andy Pycroft issue rumbled on. The entire episode goes back a few days after their game against India.

They had alleged that match referee had asked the two captains to not shake hands at the toss, a regular sight. So, they wanted Pycroft removed for the remainder of the tournament but the organisers and the International Cricket Council (ICC) were unmoved.

PCB relented after some backchannel lobbying. Chair, Mohsin Naqvi, had multiple formal talks before giving the green signal. Will there be handshakes on Sunday? There’s nothing to suggest the India will now go back.