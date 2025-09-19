Sri Lanka show exit door to Afghanistan, qualify for Super 4s alongside Bangladesh

ABU DHABI: Kusal Mendis' calm fifty under pressure overshadowed the six-hitting fest from Mohammd Nabi as Sri Lanka knocked Afghanistan out of Asia Cup with a six-wicket win here on Thursday, sending themselves and Bangladesh into the Super 4s.

Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara (4/18) struck thrice in his lethal opening spell before Nabi smashed five sixes in the 20th over to catapult Afghanistan to 169 for eight from a dire 79 for six in the 13th over.

The game went right down to the wire with Kusal Mendis (74 not out) anchoring Sri lanka's chase. Eventually, Kusal and Kamindu Mendis (26 not out off 13) got the job done in 18.4 overs.

With three wins from as many games, Sri Lanka topped Group B while Bangladesh too advanced to the next stage with two wins from three games including against T20 World Cup semifinalists Afghanistan.

Having qualified for the finals in the middle of their chase, Sri Lanka were not going to settle for anything less than a win. With 48 needed off the last 30 balls and six wickets in hand, Sri Lanka had the upper hand.