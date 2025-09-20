Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav uses all batters as scratchy India beat Oman by 21 runs

ABU DHABI: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav made optimal use of available resources in both departments as India did enough to beat a spirited Oman by 21 runs to end their league stage commitments in Asia Cup with a hat-trick of victories.

In less than 48 hours, India will once again lock horns with Pakistan in the Super 4s in Dubai and before that Indian skipper rightly decided to give his other 10 colleagues a hit in the middle while pushing himself down to number 11.

India set a stiff target of 189 for Oman, who were playing T20 World Champions for the first time.

The Indian bowling attack without Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy didn't look exceptional but just about kept Oman at bay during the final overs, restricting them to 167 for 4 in 20 overs.

In the batting department, Sanju Samson (56) helped himself to a half-century while Axar Patel (26 off 13 balls) and opener Abhishek Sharma (38 off 15 balls) followed the team template to the 'T' by scoring at a 200 plus strike-rate.

Tilak Varma (29 off 18 balls) also did his cause no harm batting at an unfamiliar No.7 position. However, Hardik Pandya (1), who needed some batting time, was unfortunately run-out by his one-time Baroda club-cricket colleague Jiten Ramanandi and vice-captain Shubman Gill (5 off 8 balls) was slightly scratchy in his brief stay.