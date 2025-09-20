ICC stands firm, appoints Pycroft again for India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4s clash despite PCB protests

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has once again appointed Elite Panel Match Referee Andy Pycroft for the high-voltage India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4s match on Sunday, despite the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) repeated requests to strike him off the roster.

“Andy Pycroft is the match referee for the Indo-Pak game,” a tournament source told PTI.

The list of match officials for Sunday’s game has not yet been made public. The other match referee in the tournament is former West Indies captain Richie Richardson.

Pycroft was the match referee last Sunday when the Indian team, as a policy decision, allegedly did not shake hands with the Pakistan team. The Zimbabwean official subsequently found himself at the centre of the controversy after India skipper Suryakumar Yadav allegedly did not follow the convention at the toss.

The Pakistan team had written two mails to the ICC, first requesting Pycroft’s removal from the tournament and then asking the global body to remove him from their matches. Both requests were outrightly rejected by the ICC, which stood firmly behind its Elite Panel referee.