Asia Cup: Sharma, Gill hand India commanding win

CHENNAI: When Kuldeep Yadav replaced Varun Chakravarthy at the beginning of the 14th over at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening, India were on the back foot. Pakistan had cruised, literally, to 110/2 in 13 overs with Sahibzada Farhan leading the way in their Super Fours match against the arch-rivals.

Along with Saim Ayub, Farhan had come out with intent and hadn’t let the Indian bowlers dictate the terms. To an extent, one could anticipate that is what they would try to do after the off-field drama and tension in the lead-up to the game. It seemed like they were keen on making a statement or, at the very least, trying their best even if they failed. Fakhar Zaman and Farhan came out all guns blazing, and Abhishek Sharma dropping a catch in the very first over of the match didn't help India's cause either, giving Farhan a life. The openers pounced on it. They took on Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun in the powerplay. The pressure did get to the Men in Blue as they dropped two more catches, with Pakistan getting going.

Pandya did slow things down with the wicket of Zaman, thanks to an off-cutter, but Ayub and Farhan recovered quickly. They went after Bumrah in such a way that the pacer was taken for 34 runs in three overs, all bowled up front. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel too weren’t spared as the duo swept, swatted and used the feet to launch Indian spinners into the stands. It was only when Shivam Dube’s lack of pace induced a top edge that India got a breakthrough – Ayub fell for 21 off 17.

India pulled back a little and turned to Kuldeep again when they were desperate for a wicket. And three overs without any boundaries meant Hussain Talat tried to go after Kuldeep and was caught at short-third. Dube followed up with the wicket of Farhan (who mocked a gun fire celebration after getting to his fifty) and soon, India were back on track.

The pressure kept mounting on Pakistan and it reflected on the scoreboard as well. From overs 11 to 16, Pakistan scored only 30 runs and lost three wickets. Skipper Salman Agha (17 not out from 13) and Faheem Ashraf (8-ball 20 n.o) took the final score to 171/5, but with dew coming into play and the Indian batting line-up, it was not an above-par total.