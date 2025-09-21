Farhan's quickfire fifty powers Pakistan to 171 in Asia Cup clash with India

Pakistan set a target of 172 in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with a quickfire 58, while Shivam Dube was India’s most effective bowler, taking two key wickets.

Dube grabbed the wickets of Farhan (58 off 45 balls) and Saim Ayub (21 off 17 balls), who had stitched together a valuable 72-run partnership for the second wicket, to stop the run flow after Pakistan had scored 91/1 at the halfway mark of their innings.

Dube broke the stand in the 11th over by dismissing Ayub to leave Pakistan at 93/2 before he got rid of Farhan in the 15th over to have the opponents in trouble at 115/4.

Mohammad Nawaz (21) and Faheem Ashraf (20 not out) were the other notable contributors for Pakistan.

India’s fielding mistakes helped Pakistan, with Abhishek Sharma dropping two catches, Kuldeep Yadav missing one, and Shubman Gill spilling another late on, allowing Pakistan to post 171/5 in 20 overs.

Earlier, controversy arose when Fakhar Zaman was ruled caught behind off Hardik Pandya, though commentator Waqar Younis suggested the ball may not have carried cleanly to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.