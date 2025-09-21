Mithun Manhas emerges as frontrunner, files nomination for BCCI president’s post

MUMBAI: Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president at the Board’s headquarters here, ahead of the deadline later this afternoon.

Manhas, who played 157 First-Class, 130 List A and 91 T20 matches during a long domestic career from 1997–98 to 2016–17, has emerged as the front-runner to take over the role left vacant by the exit of Roger Binny last month.

The 45-year-old Manhas’ name came to the fore after an informal meeting held in New Delhi, during which it was decided to push his name forward for the role of BCCI president.

A few other key positions in the Indian cricket board will be filled up here next Sunday during the annual general meeting of the Board.

“A new body is being made for the next term. Mithun Manhas is a former player and it was decided to make him the president. Arun Dhumal is the chairman of the IPL governing council and he will continue in that position,” BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla told the media.

Among those who filed their nominations were BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL governing council chairman Arun Dhumal, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president and former India cricketer Raghuram Bhat, who is in the fray to become the Board’s treasurer.