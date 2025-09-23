India vs Bangladesh: Another charged battle expected with ‘spin punch’ in Asia cup

DUBAI: Having overpowered Pakistan in an intense tussle, a battle-hardened Indian team will square off in another potentially volatile Asia Cup Super 4 game against Bangladesh on Wednesday, when it is expected to encounter some quality spinners.

In terms of statistics, this is supposed to be another lopsided contest as Bangladesh have won only once in 17 head-to-head encounters between the two teams in the T20 format.

But since the 2015 ODI World Cup and a benefit-of-doubt life to Rohit Sharma at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the rivalry has become bitter between the two teams, thanks to the partisan young fans, many of whom perceive India as an adversary.

India's diplomatic relations with Bangladesh after the alleged toppling of the Sheikh Hasina Government have been rocky.

The BCCI even postponed a white-ball series, which was scheduled in August this year, to 2026 provided there is a democratically elected government in place.

On paper, Bangladesh are no match for India.

T20Is are not even Bangladesh's strength and, if all goes well, it could be another thumping win for Suryakumar Yadav's men.

But the fickle nature of the format and the slightly better spin attack of Bangladesh mean they could spring a surprise.

However, it is the gulf in the standard of batters across the two sides that is ultimately going to be the difference.

In the Indian team, one opener, Abhishek Sharma, is in the form of his life, scoring runs at a strike rate of nearly 210, while his partner in crime, Shubman Gill, has propped his to nearly 158 after the last Pakistan game.

In comparison, Bangladesh's two best T20 batters — skipper Litton Das (129 plus) and Towhid Hridoy (SR 124 plus) — have mediocre numbers to show for their efforts.