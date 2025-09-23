Rishabh Pant to miss Test series against West Indies

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is set to miss India’s upcoming series against West Indies as he recovers from the foot injury he sustained during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, according to reports.

India is scheduled to play two Test matches against West Indies beginning October 2 in Ahmedabad.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel will name a 15-player squad, two fewer than the squad for the 3-0 series defeat against New Zealand in October 2024, the last home series India played.

Pant fractured his toe while attempting to reverse-sweep Chris Woakes during the fourth Test of India’s tour to England. Though he returned to bat later in the innings, he was subsequently ruled out of the fifth Test and advised to rest for six weeks.

Pant’s likely replacement would be Dhruv Jurel, who kept wickets in both the fourth and fifth Tests of that series, and will be leading India A in its second unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow.

Pant’s replacement in the squad during the England tour was N Jagadeesan. Jagadeesan has also been in action for India A, and could potentially return to the squad again.