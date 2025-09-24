No feeling of disappointment in team due to loss to India: Hussain Talat

ABU DHABI: Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat has rejected suggestions that the team's morale has taken a hit due to the resounding six-wicket loss to India in an Asia Cup Super 4 match, asserting that the players have shut out the criticism to stay composed for the remaining games.

Batting all-rounder Talat played a pivotal role in helping Pakistan win by five wickets and earn two crucial points on Tuesday against Sri Lanka, rescuing them from a precarious 80/5 in a chase of 133.

His 2/18 and unbeaten 32 helped his side keep alive hopes of an India-Pakistan final after two successive losses in the tournament.

Pakistan now have to win against Bangladesh on Thursday to make the final.

"No, there was no feeling of mayusi (disappointment) coming into the match (against Sri Lanka) but since we had lost (to India in the Super 4s opener), no one was feeling good...(But) We put in our best effort in that match," said Talat in the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

"...but coming into this match there was no pressure. Of course, there was criticism all around but we made a conscious effort to avoid it. Sometimes it's (criticism) not good for the team coming into a crucial match," he added.