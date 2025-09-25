Mumbai Indians appoint two-time World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as head coach of women's team

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians on Thursday appointed former Australian cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as the head coach of their women's team.

Keightley, who was part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 1997 and 2005, is one of the most respected coaches in women's cricket. Her coaching experience spans Australia, England, and top global leagues.

MI women are already the most successful team in the history of the Women's Premier League (WPL), having won two titles in just three seasons – the inaugural edition in 2023 and again in 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Keightley to the Mumbai Indians family. A trailblazer in women's cricket, Lisa has inspired generations with her passion, expertise and pioneering spirit. Her arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Mumbai Indians as we look to scale even greater heights and build on our legacy of excellence," MI owner Nita Ambani said in a statement.