Shreyas Iyer to captain India A in one-day series against Australia despite red-ball break

NEW DELHI: Shreyas Iyer was on Thursday appointed India A captain for a three-match one-day series against Australia in Kanpur from 30 September, setting him up for a potential leadership role with the senior 50-over side, even though he will be away from red-ball cricket for the next six months.

Besides Iyer, who recently informed the BCCI's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, that he cannot endure the rigours of red-ball cricket owing to a stiff back, other key players in the India A squad include Ravi Bishnoi, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, big-hitting all-rounder Riyan Parag, and Ayush Badoni, among others.

Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, who are currently in the UAE for the Asia Cup, will join the side for the second and third matches on 3 and 5 October.

Rajat Patidar has been named captain of the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup clash against Vidarbha, beginning on 1 October in Nagpur.

“Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.