Spinners struggle in powerplays, thrive in final overs in Asia Cup: Varun Chakravarthy

DUBAI: India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has said that wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup are not offering much assistance to spinners in the early stages of matches, but it has been comparatively easier for them to extract some purchase from the track in the final 10 overs so far.

Chakravarthy, who has taken four wickets in four games at an impressive economy rate of 5.85, has also been unlucky as several catches have been dropped off his bowling during the course of the tournament.

When asked if he felt more comfortable bowling towards the back-end in this tournament, the Tamil Nadu mystery spinner nodded in agreement, citing a softer ball and the spread-out field as contributing factors.

"The harder the ball is, it definitely is not getting much purchase for a spinner. Talking from a spinner's perspective, if you are bowling in the powerplay or right after the powerplay, there's not much help from the wicket. But as the game progresses and as the field spreads out, it's getting better," he explained.