ICC acts on Indo-Pak Asia Cup skirmishes but BCCI appeals fine on SKY; Farhan gets warning

DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30 per cent of his match fee for his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, a sanction that the BCCI has appealed against, while Pakistan's Haris Rauf also copped a similar penalty in the ICC's disciplinary action amid increasing hostilities between the two feuding sides.

Another Pakistan player Sahibzada Farhan was handed a warning for his gun-fire celebration during last Sunday's Asia Cup match against India by match referee Richie Richardson after a hearing here on Friday.

"The ICC will not issue any official release on the sanctions till end of the tournament given the sensitivity of the matter," a tournament source said.

It could come on Monday, while the tournament final is scheduled to be played here on Sunday between the arch rivals, who have so far clashed twice in the ongoing event with India winning on both occasions.

The ICC was scheduled to issue a press release about the sanctions, but it was decided that the global body will wait till the end of the tournament.

It is understood that the BCCI doesn't agree with Richardson's assertion that Suryakumar has breached the Code of Conduct by standing for his country's Army and victims of terror attack.

"If the BCCI is unable to defend its captain, who stood by the Indian Army, it would be very poor optics. BCCI as an organisation shouldn't even accept a warning which would also mean that Surya is guilty," a source in the know of developments said.