Pride and promise: The story of Bhagya and Arundhati

However, as a single parent and a school teacher, there were practical challenges. “I know at that time, I was not in a position to put her in the academy. Because our situation was,” Bhagya pauses, before adding, “She started her first training at the same academy (St. John's Sports Coaching Foundation) where Mithali Raj started. From there it began. In the mornings, around 4-5 AM, I would drop her off at the ground. Then, I would bring her back, drop her off at school, and then go back to my school. In the evening again, by the time I would go home, she would be ready. I would take her to training, pick her up after she finishes, then again the next day. I think I was the only mother who was there, and all fathers would be there (at the academy),” says Bhagya, who declined better offers from other schools because of the flexibility that the one she has been working in for more than two decades provided.

The hurdles did not stop there. As Arundhati rose up the ranks in age-group and senior Hyderabad team at a very young age, she had attendance issues at school. Once, the school principal argued with Bhagya in front of Arundhati, saying that she was playing with her daughter’s life because she is a girl child. Arundhati, someone who used to be scared of teachers and coaches, eventually had to open up and say that it was her wish, and her mother was just encouraging her. Eventually, Bhagya enrolled her in open schooling from class X despite all the objections from family members and relatives. Though she was afraid and anxious, Bhagya never showed it to her children and instilled all the confidence in her daughter.

“That way, we really faced problems. My own people would ask how I can do this because she is very good at her studies. She never used to compromise with marks or anything. But I don't know how God gave me so much strength at that time. I took the side of my daughter and what she is interested in. People talked about many things, my colleagues, my neighbours, my family, like relatives, but then I said no, let me give my daughter a chance.”

Arundhati, too, knew what Bhagya was going through for her, even though they never really talked about it. Instead, she tried to give her best on the cricket field, repaying the faith her mother had in her. The rewards came along, and as a result, so did a Railways job offer — something that the family needed at the time. “It was very much needed, because financially we were like… I used to always tell her that, financially, first she has to become independent, then she can think about the next step. Those who played with me, like when I was playing, all joined the railways or postal service, because I didn't get a proper route, I couldn't. Once she joined the railways, her real growth started. I am really blessed and I am very thankful, not only myself, but also my daughter has learnt so much from Railways.” Soon, her India T20I debut followed. In the years to come, she went on to play two T20 World Cups before the pandemic broke out.